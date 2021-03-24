Seth and Kerstin Schmadeka, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Adley Jean Schmadeka was born on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville.
She weighed six pounds and eight ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.
She joins siblings Aubrey, 7, Amelia, 6, and Ashlyn, 4.
Grandparents are Gunner and Stephanie Jordan, of Grangeville; Roger and January Trombetta, of Nezperce, Idaho; and Cindy Trombetta, of Kamiah, Idaho.
