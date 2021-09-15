Sydney and Martha Walker, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Aeris Dorothea Walker was born on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and seven ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Butch and Dorothy Walker, of Grangeville; and Mel Quito and Teresa Tuazon, of Vancouver, Canada.

