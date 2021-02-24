Doug Camden and Maryann Vessey, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Aiden Patrick Camden was born on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Clearwater Valley Hospital, in Orofino, Idaho. He weighed nine pounds and two ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins sister Madelyn Camden.
Grandparents are Chuck Camden, of Kooskia, Idaho; Cindy Augello, of Stites, Idaho; Michelle Trainer, of Kamiah, Idaho; and Russell Vessey, of Stites.
Great-grandparents are Pat Smith, of Stites; Melony and Ken Camden, of California; Patricia Trainer, of Washington; and David Trainer, of Orofino.
