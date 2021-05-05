Hannah Gould and Alfred McClure, of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Aksana Lin McClure was born on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.
She joins a sister, Alieyah Marie Paradis-McClure.
Grandparents are Tara and Chris Wilkins; and Tina and Chris Nelson.
Great-grandparents are Betty and Jerry Cloniger.
