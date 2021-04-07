Ty and Makaila Medley, of Pollock, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Alia Medley was born on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 19 inches long.
She joins sisters Nya La’Rae Medley, 5, and Ilie Mae Medley, 2.
Grandparents are Neil and Shari Medley, of Riggins, Idaho; and Mark and Michelle Hollon, of Riggins.
Great-grandparents are Nellie Mayfield, of Riggins; and Danee Dunn, of Caldwell, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.