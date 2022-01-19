Victoria Hunter and Ethan Green, of Harpster, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Allis Lynn Green was born at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 8:05 a.m. She weighed 10 pounds and four ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins brothers, Hesston Lee Green, 8, Case Raymond Green, 2, and sister, Massey Grace Green, 4.
Grandparents are the late Susan Walchli, of Hermiston, Ore.; LaMoyne Hunter, of Harpster; and Nannet Schnider, of Lewiston.
Great-grandparents are Irene Walchli, of Hermiston; and Karen and Fred Green, of Genesee, Idaho.
Great-great-grandparents are Gene and Lilas Cooper, of Ontario, Ore.
