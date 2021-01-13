Daniel Ngan Millward of Kamiah, Idaho, is the father of a baby daughter.
Angel R. Millward was born on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
She joins older brother, Daniel Millward, 27.
Grandparents are Nguyen Thi Hanh and Trinh Van Hoang, of Cai Be, Vietnam.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.