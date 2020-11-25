Shane and Mallory Henry, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Augustus Marsh Henry was born on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
He joins older brothers Zeke, 6, Oscar, 4, and Solomon, 1.
Grandparents are Fred and Carla Blackwell, of Mansfield, Ohio; Stephanie and Jeff Palmer, of Mansfield; Roger Henry, of Mansfield; and Dennis and Jill Cooper, of Mansfield.
Great-grandparents are Velma See, of Mansfield; Fred Blackwell, Sr., of Mansfield; and Katie Cooper, of Mansfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.