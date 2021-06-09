Cameron and Jordan Hagen, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Axel Dean Hagen was born on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long.

He joins a sister, Olivia, 5, and a brother, Daxton, 2.

Grandparents are John and Polly Hagen, of Kamiah; and Bill and Vicki Feucht, of Lewiston, Idaho.

