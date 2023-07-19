CynJyn and Kimberly Smith of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Baleigh Cheyanne Smith was born on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed eight pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Katelynn, 11, Jace, 9, Caleb, 7, Lane, 5, and Tagen, 3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.