Jason and Mikel Sears of Stites, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Booker Samuel Alan Sears was born on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Syringa Hospital and Clincs in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and nine ounces and was twenty-two inches long.
He joins brothers Dawson, 11, and Braven, 1 ½.
