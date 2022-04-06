Ben Mauer and Tamra Thomason of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Brian Emerson Mauer was born on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins a sister, Shiloh Ann Mauer, 4, and a brother, Hayden Ronald Mauer, 2.
Grandparents are Ron and Mitzi Mauer of Cottonwood; and Kitty Keeler of Grangeville, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Dan Magill of Dayton, Wash.; Tammy and Mike Murt of Nezperce, Idaho; Kim and Roger Nuxoll of Grangeville, Idaho; Delvin and Renee Keeler of Grangeville; and Todd and LaWanda Hudson, of Craigmont, Idaho.
