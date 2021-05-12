Travis and Brittany Gunter, of Stites, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Brianna Nicole Gunter was born on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Syringa Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and two ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins brother, Taylor, and sisters, Abigale and Grace.
Grandparents are Victor and Alesia Steener, of Bourdman, Ore.; and John and Kathy Gunter, of Clearwater, Idaho.
