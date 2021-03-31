Jeremy and Brandee Ross, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Brodie Christopher Ross was born on Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood. He weighed nine pounds and nine ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins brother, Raiden, 6, and sisters, Jaiden, 5, and Kinzley, 1 ½.
Grandparents are Ken Ross, of Cottonwood; Shawn and Jill Seubert, of Cottonwood; and Chris and Patrick Fortunato, of Clarkston, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.