Jadah Goffic and Tristan Paul, of Kooskia, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Brody James Paul was born on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and one ounce and was 21 inches long.
He joins sister, Adalynn Paige, 2.
Grandparents are Kelly and Heather Buxton, of Kamiah, Idaho; and Jon and Michelle Goffic, of Red Bluff, Calif. Great-grandmother is Betty Roberts, of Kamiah.
