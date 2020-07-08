Keith and Amber Schultz of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Brooklyn Marie Schultz was born Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds, seven ounces.
Grandparents are Tim and Tanya Schultz and Dave and Kathy Frei, all of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are James and Billie Nune of Vacaville, Calif., and Bill and Connie Shuck of White Bird.
