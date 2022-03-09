Justin and Bria Carey, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Brooks Justin Carey was born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

He joins a sister, McCall Carey.

Grandparents are Pam and Ken Carey, of Grangeville; and Lorin and Debra Redden, of Park City, Utah.

Great-grandmother is Jean Staten, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

