Shawn and Abbie Leonard of Cottonwood, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Callen Richard Leonard was born on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds and was 18 inches long. He joins brother, Corbin, 2½.
Grandparents are Rick and Patti Leonard of Lewiston, Idaho, Josh and Misi Herdon of Nezperce, Idaho, Jaynelle Sage of Kamiah, Idaho, Michael Norman of Kamiah, and Jeremy and Melissa Wells of Stites, Idaho. Great-grandparents are Jim Madden of Cottonwood, Sharon Owens of Kamiah, Victoria Wells of Kooskia, Idaho, and Tim and Linda Steele of Post Falls, Idaho.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.