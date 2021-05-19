Cooper and Amy Wright, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Cameron Allan Wright was born on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Clearwater Valley Hospital, in Orofino, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and six ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Bryan and Nancy Hansenoehrl, of Lewiston, Idaho; and Joe and Leslie Wright, of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Nancy Marek, of Grangeville; George Hansenoehrl, of Lewiston; Judy Smith, of Lewiston; and Wayne and Hazel Wright, of Post Falls, Idaho.
