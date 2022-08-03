Carlie Marie Morton

Carlie Marie Morton.

 Contributed photo

David and Chelsea Morton of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter

Carlie Marie Morton was born Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8:48 a.m. at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. She was 18.5 inches long and weighed six pounds and five ounces.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries