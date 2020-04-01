Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Kenneth and Cassi Enneking of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Claire Elizabeth Enneking was born Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins sisters Ella Enneking, 6, and Khloe Enneking, 3.

Grandparents are Patrick Enneking of Cottonwood; Lannette Enneking of Lewiston, Idaho; Paula Hopkins of Mineral, Wash., and Martin Everson, deceased.

Great-grandparents are Vivia Enneking of Cottonwood; Lorenzo and Annabelle Gonzales of Cottonwood; Michael and Donna Kaiser of Renton, Wash.; and Richard and Johanne Everson of Nezperce, Idaho.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.