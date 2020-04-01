Kenneth and Cassi Enneking of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Claire Elizabeth Enneking was born Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
She joins sisters Ella Enneking, 6, and Khloe Enneking, 3.
Grandparents are Patrick Enneking of Cottonwood; Lannette Enneking of Lewiston, Idaho; Paula Hopkins of Mineral, Wash., and Martin Everson, deceased.
Great-grandparents are Vivia Enneking of Cottonwood; Lorenzo and Annabelle Gonzales of Cottonwood; Michael and Donna Kaiser of Renton, Wash.; and Richard and Johanne Everson of Nezperce, Idaho.
