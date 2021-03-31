Robert and Kaitlin Yama, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Clara Lee Yama was born on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed five pounds and eight ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.
She joins siblings, Lydia, 8, Isabella, 6, and Charlie, 4.
Grandparents are Eric and Stephanie Jordan, of Grangeville; Lance and Jennifer Holcomb, of Grangeville; and the late Bill Schmadeka, of Grangeville.
