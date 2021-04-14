Estelle Crowe and Nelson Davis, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Clayton Himiingan Davis was born on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and 13 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He joins brothers, Jayden Crowe, 14, Devin Davis, 11, and sisters, Haylee Davis, 11, Jacquie Davis, 9, and Drea Davis, 5.
Grandparents are Jackie and Jeff Crowe, of Kamiah, and Rebecca Enick, of Spokane, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Lela Knight, of Clarkston, Wash., and Flora Adair, of Lewiston, Idaho.
