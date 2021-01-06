Kareena Stamper and Chase Haight of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Conway Charles Haight was born at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, in Cottonwood, Idaho, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He weighed seven pounds and two ounces.
He joins brothers, Heston Haight, 4, and Colt Whitaker, 2-½, and sister, Penelope Haight, 2-½.
Grandparents are Chip and Cara Haight, of Kamiah; Teresa and Max Childs, of Kamiah; and Charles and Erin Stamper, of Gifford, Idaho. Great-grandparents are Martha Meisner, of Stites, Idaho; Zeke and Erlene West, of Kooskia, Idaho; Gary and Sue Haight, of Kamiah; Allen and Dorine Stampers, of Orofino, Idaho; and Patsy and Hank Greber, of Orofino.
