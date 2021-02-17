Ty Yates and Jessica Leonard, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Cooper Allan Yates was born on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins sister, Lexi Yates, 2.
Grandparents are Drew and Joanna Robb, of Cottonwood; Todd Yates, of Kamiah; and Dallas and Ronda, of Kooskia, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Delbert and Barbara Yates, of Kamiah; Paul and Donna McConnell, of Kooskia; and Carol Howe, of Eatonville, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.