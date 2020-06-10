Terry Patterson and Crystal Morford are the parents of a baby son.
Cooper Dean Patterson was born Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho.
He weighed eight pounds 13 ounces and was 21-3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are John and Alta Clark of Grangeville.
