GRANGEVILLE -- Kymm Gresset of Grangeville, Idaho, and fiancée Stephen Hampton, of Elk City, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter, Cora Juanita Hampton.
She was born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Saturday, June 13, 2020. She weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Juanita “Gail” Gresset of Lake Andes, South Dakota, and Luan Miller of Wellston, Okla.
