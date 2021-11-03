Michael Smith and Mariah Middleton, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Dahlia Jae Nicole Smith was born on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 21 ½ inches long.

She joins sisters, Stella and Cecilia.

Grandparents are Craig and Vicky Smith, of Grangeville; and Lori Hardy and David Middleton, of Billings, Mont.

Great-grandparents are Randy and Martha Smith, of Grangeville; and Mike and Marlene Heath, of Grangeville.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries