Michael Smith and Mariah Middleton, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Dahlia Jae Nicole Smith was born on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 21 ½ inches long.
She joins sisters, Stella and Cecilia.
Grandparents are Craig and Vicky Smith, of Grangeville; and Lori Hardy and David Middleton, of Billings, Mont.
Great-grandparents are Randy and Martha Smith, of Grangeville; and Mike and Marlene Heath, of Grangeville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.