Breana Davis and Chad Fuller, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Daylin Allen Ray Fuller was born on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He joins brothers Carter Davis, 4, and Axton Tidbau, 2.
Grandparents are Chuck and Joann Ketchum, of Kamiah; and Amy and Kevin Fuller, of Harpster, Idaho.
Great-grandmother is Darlene Fuller, of Harpster.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.