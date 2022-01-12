Amber and William Gidney, of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.

Dean Michael-Patrick Gidney was born on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He joins brothers, Christopher Wells, 6, and William Gidney, Jr., 3.

