Alexis and Ryan Witters, of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.

Demi Ray Witters was born on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and eight ounces and was 19 inches long.

She joins brothers, Knox, 6, and Lane, 2.

