Sarah and Matthew Fuerstenau of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Dorothea Grace Fuerstenau was born on Monday, July 5, 2021, at home, near Grangeville. She weighed nine pounds and 12 ounces.
She joins brothers Isaiah, 16, Nathan, 14, Elias, 11, and Russel, 10, sisters Charlotte, 13, Lily, 8, and Hildi, 6.
Grandparents are Martha and Wayne Fuerstenau of Whittemore, Iowa; Debi and Daniel Robertson of Corona, Calif.; and Anita Killackey of Grangeville.
Great-grandfather is Robert Fuerstenau, of Whittemore.
