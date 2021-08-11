Duke Jonathan Rehder

Duke Jonathan Rehder.

 Contributed photo

Brandon and Jenni Rehder, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Duke Jonathan Rehder was born on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at St Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, Idaho, at 3:57 p.m. He weighed six pounds and four ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins an older brother, Barrett.

Grandparents are Jon and Shelley McPherson, of Clearwater, Idaho; and Kevin and Kathy Rehder, of Cottonwood, Idaho.

Great grandparents are Paul and Janice McPherson, of Clarkston, Wash.; and Dale and Marlene George of Elk City, Idaho.

