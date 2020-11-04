Josh Morley and Ashley Yaza are the parents of a baby son.
Elias “Eli” Gage Morley was born Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was 20-3/4 inches long. He joins siblings Zayleine, 11, and Izabella, 5.
Grandmother is Debbie Morley and great-grandmother is Virginia Morley of California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.