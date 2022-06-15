Lafe and Dorathia Waller of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Elijah William Waller was born Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed six pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins an older brother, Christopher, 2 (3 in July), who is excited to have a little brother.
Grandparents are Don and Dana Jensen of Oregon and Michael and Angel van Houten of Cottonwood.
Baby Elijah shares his middle name with his grandfather, Michael.
