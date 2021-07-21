Mason and Riley Cobb of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.

Elizabeth Marie Cobb was born on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins a sister, Sadie, 2.

Grandparents are Allen Cobb of St. Maries, Idaho; Staci Whipple of St. Maries; Andy and Sharlie Oxsen of Kamiah; Shawn Lounsbury of St. Maries; and Sarah Flood of St. Maries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries