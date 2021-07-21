Mason and Riley Cobb of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Elizabeth Marie Cobb was born on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins a sister, Sadie, 2.
Grandparents are Allen Cobb of St. Maries, Idaho; Staci Whipple of St. Maries; Andy and Sharlie Oxsen of Kamiah; Shawn Lounsbury of St. Maries; and Sarah Flood of St. Maries.
