Tamara and Corey Bailey, of Elk City, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Emeric Amel Bailey was born on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho.
He joins siblings Alexander, 7, Leonardo, 6, Lillyana, 4, and Ezechiel, 2.
Grandparents are Paul and Melissa Lively, of Mitchell, Ind.; Sherri King and Pam Baymen, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Gregg Bailey, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Robert and Cindy Longest, of Paoli, Ind.
Great-grandparents are Rita Silstrap, of Mitchell; and Lynn Longest, of Mitchell.
Baby was born on Groundhog’s Day.
