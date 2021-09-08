Ryan and Amber Anderson, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Emma May Anderson was born on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. She weighed seven pounds and one ounce and was 19 ½ inches long.

She joins a brother, Colby Dean, 3.

Grandparents are Luke and Gina Geis, of Keuterville, Idaho; and Joe and Connie Anderson, of Cottonwood.

Great-grandmother was the late Mildred Geis, of Keuterville.

