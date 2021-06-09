Adam and Kori Parrish of Grangeville are the parents of a baby son.

Evan Roger Parrish was born on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and three ounces and was 21 inches long.

He joins brothers, Connor and Callen, and sisters, Emily, Maya and McKenzie.

Grandmother is Alisa Seaman of Grangeville.

