Shane and Ashley Poxleitner, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Evelyn Joan Poxleitner was born on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. She weighed nine pounds and three ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins brothers, Devon, 12, Vincent, 5, and Forrest, 3.

Grandparents are Jackie and Ed Poxleitner, of Keuterville, Idaho; and Tim and Tanya Schultz, of Cottonwood.

Great-grandparents are Bill and Connie Shuck, of White Bird, Idaho; Shannon Hibbard and Bill Kinzer, of Kamiah, Idaho; Vince and Alma Poxleitner (deceased); and Richard and Joan Schultz (deceased).

Evelyn’s middle name is after her great-grandmother, Joan Schultz.

