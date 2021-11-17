Shane and Ashley Poxleitner, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Evelyn Joan Poxleitner was born on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. She weighed nine pounds and three ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins brothers, Devon, 12, Vincent, 5, and Forrest, 3.
Grandparents are Jackie and Ed Poxleitner, of Keuterville, Idaho; and Tim and Tanya Schultz, of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Bill and Connie Shuck, of White Bird, Idaho; Shannon Hibbard and Bill Kinzer, of Kamiah, Idaho; Vince and Alma Poxleitner (deceased); and Richard and Joan Schultz (deceased).
Evelyn’s middle name is after her great-grandmother, Joan Schultz.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.