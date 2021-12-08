Christopher Wilson and Katelyn Mossman-Wilson, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Evelyn Rose Wilson was born on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.
Grandparents are Jennifer and Brad Wilson, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Dave (deceased) and Cathy Mossman, of Nezperce, Idaho.
