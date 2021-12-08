Christopher Wilson and Katelyn Mossman-Wilson, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Evelyn Rose Wilson was born on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are Jennifer and Brad Wilson, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Dave (deceased) and Cathy Mossman, of Nezperce, Idaho.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries