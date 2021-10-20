Hannah Strain and Jeremey Baker-Stewart, of White Bird, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Everleigh Jay Stewart was born on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Joe and DeAnna Thyne, of Austin, Texas; Harry and Jeannie Stewart, of Lewiston and Pocatello, Idaho.
Everleigh was born just in time for elk season.
