Angel Shallenberger and Eric Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Evie Marie Kaschmitter was born on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins brother, Asher James Prado.
Grandparents are Andy Kaschmitter, of Grangeville; Melisa Kaschmitter, of Grangeville; Teresa Shallenberger, of Olympia, Wash.; and Gary Sparks, of Lewiston, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Fran Thompson, of Grangeville; and Tom Shallenberger, of Olympia.
