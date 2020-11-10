John and Maryann Sexton of Cottonwood, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter. Frida Reign Sexton was born Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She weighed six pounds and .8 ounces and was 19-¼ inches long.
She joins sister, Graciella Stout-Sexton, 10.
Grandparents are Daniel and Yolanda Stout of Grangeville, Idaho; Tammi Farris of Clarkston, Wash., and Michael Sexton Jr. of Colby, Kansas.
Great-grandparents are John and Cathy Meisner of Grangeville; and Michael Sexton Sr. of Colby.
“Frida is the rainbow after the storm,” said her parents.
