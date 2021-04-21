Scottie and Danielle Main, of Stites, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Grace Renee Main was born Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Clearwater Hospital, in Orofino, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She joins sister, Scarlet Rose Main, 20 months, who is “very excited to meet her baby sister”.
Grandparents are Russell Vessey, of Stites; Michelle Trainer, of Kamiah, Idaho; Scott Main, of St. Maries, Idaho; and April Boren, of Nev.
Great-grandparents are Patricia Trainer, of Tri Cities, Wash.; Dave Trainer, of Orofino; Rick and Julie Main, of St. Maries; and Donna Main, of Kamiah.
