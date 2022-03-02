Ashleigh Johnson of Nezperce, Idaho, and Bryden Sommerfelt of Kooskia, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Grayson Gene Lee Sommerfelt was born on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Angie Johnson of Clarkston, Wash.; Tim Johnson of Nezperce; Susan and Ed Chmielewski of Minot, N.D.; and Robert Sommerfelt of Tioga, N.D.

Great-grandparents are Rex and Glenna Schlieper of Kooskia; Shirley Roybal, of Lewiston, Idaho; and Connie McBride.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries