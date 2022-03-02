Ashleigh Johnson of Nezperce, Idaho, and Bryden Sommerfelt of Kooskia, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Grayson Gene Lee Sommerfelt was born on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Angie Johnson of Clarkston, Wash.; Tim Johnson of Nezperce; Susan and Ed Chmielewski of Minot, N.D.; and Robert Sommerfelt of Tioga, N.D.
Great-grandparents are Rex and Glenna Schlieper of Kooskia; Shirley Roybal, of Lewiston, Idaho; and Connie McBride.
