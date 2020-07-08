Jacob and Keely Rowland of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Haisley Mae Rowland was born Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds, nine ounces, and was 18-1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Phil and Rhonda Schmidt of Greencreek, Idaho; Joe and Debby O’Neill of Cottonwood; and Dennis and Helen Rowland of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Marge Arnzen of Cottonwood; and Larry and Elizabeth Hess of Nezperce, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.