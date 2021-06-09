Caleb and Amy Forsmann, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Hallie Anne Forsmann was born on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
She joins siblings Charli May, 11, and Leo Christian, 6.
Grandparents are Eric and Joyce Forsmann, of Grangeville; and Bruce and Laura McGuigan, of Tekoa, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Marilyn Forsmann, of Grangeville; and Edna Webber, of Lewiston, Idaho.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.