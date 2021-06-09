Caleb and Amy Forsmann, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Hallie Anne Forsmann was born on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She joins siblings Charli May, 11, and Leo Christian, 6.

Grandparents are Eric and Joyce Forsmann, of Grangeville; and Bruce and Laura McGuigan, of Tekoa, Wash.

Great-grandparents are Marilyn Forsmann, of Grangeville; and Edna Webber, of Lewiston, Idaho.

