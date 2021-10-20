Ben and Tia Schumacher, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Harlow Jean Schumacher was born on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. She weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are John and Sue Schumacher, of Greencreek, Idaho; and Dan and Tawya Brady, of Roseburg, Ore.

Great-grandparents are Norma Schumacher, of Greencreek; and Mary Lee Brady, of Springfield, Ore.

