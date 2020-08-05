Patricia Graeber and Devon Crain of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Harmony Elizabeth Machell Crain was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She joins a sister, Victoria, 4.
Grandparents are James Graeber of West Virginia; Andrea Jones of Kamiah; Shannon McBride of Kamiah; and Robert Crain of Spokane, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Victoria McBride of Everett, Wash.; Yvonne Jones of Kamiah; Andy Jones of Kamiah; Sherri Graeber of San Joes, Calif.; and Paul Graeber of San Jose, Calif.
Baby Harmony was named for: Elizabeth after Mom’s best friend since first grade; and Machell in memory of Dad’s best friend’s mom.
